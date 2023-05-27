Macon pools re-open just in time for memorial day fun

Kids splashed into summer break and Bibb County pools on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — It's Memorial Day weekend, and that means...it's pool time!

Two of the county's six pools were open.

That includes the pool at South Bibb Recreation Complex on Houston Avenue, and the pool at the Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center.

They were open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but will be closed on Sunday and Memorial Day.

The county says they'll be open again next Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the five hours the pool was open on Saturday, a few families were out cooling off and enjoying a nice day in the sun!



"So we're pretty excited...we're looking forward to coming out here. We have a pool in our neighborhood, and the pool hasn't opened up yet, so we're really happy that we have some different options to be able to take our kids to," said Keith Sylvester, who was enjoying the pool.

The county says they aren't opening their other pools right away because they're still working on lifeguard staffing with a new company.

Last week, Macon-Bibb entered into an agreement with Lifeguard and Aquatic Management Services.