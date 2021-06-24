Macon Pops returning to the stage Saturday for annual fundraiser

Join the Macon Pops for a night of smooth jazz in a supper club environment

MACON, Georgia — The Macon Pops are planning an evening of jazz this weekend to help them get back into the swing of things.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Pops will be holding a fundraiser Saturday featuring a five-piece jazz band in a supper club environment. They say the evening includes a gourmet meal catered by Oliver’s Bistro and signature craft cocktails.

Macon Pops board member Stacy Lane says it feels great to host some live music again.

“We are thrilled to be back. Last year was hard for all the arts organizations and we are just very excited to be hosting this fundraiser this weekend and getting back in the swing of things,” said Lane.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blacksmith Shop on Poplar Street. Admission is $175 per person and tickets can be purchased here.