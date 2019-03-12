MACON, Ga. — $10,000 is now on the line for anyone who has information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a Macon post office on Black Friday.

According to a flyer distributed around Central Georgia post office locations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information on the suspects, you can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Ask for Postal Inspector Jarrett Arrington.

They ask people not to apprehend the suspects themselves.

Here's our original report on the robbery:

According to a news release, it happened at the United States Post Office at 1040 Pio Nono Ave. around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

It was reported that two masked men walked in and one of them demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount, the two men ran away towards Patterson Street. Witnesses reported seeing the two men get into a red Honda with a ‘drive-out’ tag.

