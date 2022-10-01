Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend.

They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater.

Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd.

One performer, Yutoya Avaze Leon, says the week has been pretty busy -- and full of support.

"It's been great, With this being Friday -- Monday through Thursday, everything has just been well-attended. I've seen a lot of new faces, some old faces as well, people who are just finding out about it and seeing the love we have in this community," Leon said.

Macon Pride continues Saturday and Sunday.

For Saturday, it's "Pride in the Park" on Third Street. Vendors including nonprofit organizations and local businesses will have booths. There will also be food trucks and drink tents as well.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Then on Sunday, it's "Family Picnic and Worship." This will be the second year Pride will host a multi-faith worship service.

Organizers encourage you to bring a picnic around noon, but there will also be food trucks.