Macon Pride Week continues with downtown festival

Saturday's festival capped off a week of events that included a Broadway-themed cabaret show and a drag show featuring LaLaRi from RuPaul's Drag Race

MACON, Ga. — It’s Pride Week in Macon and on Saturday, organizers hosted a dance party in the city’s downtown.

Third Street was shut down as LGBTQIA+ families and allies showed off their pride. The celebration started at noon and ends at 10 p.m.

It featured vendor booths, a drag show, a city proclamation, and a symbolic commitment ceremony and vow renewal.

Alexis Moore went to the celebration and says she’s happy to be able to celebrate pride in Macon.

"I celebrate pride every day because I’m proud of who I am. I love Macon, Georgia. It’s my home and I’m happy to be here with all my pride friends,” said Moore.

On Friday night organizers of Macon Pride held a drag show featuring LaLaRi, the Miss Congeniality from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13.