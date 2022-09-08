Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons

A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth.

MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons.

A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.

27-year-old Brannon McCoy of Jasper, Georgia was sentenced to over 300 months of prison, followed with 8 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self.

He pleaded guilty for one count of possession with the intent to distribute, and one count of using a communication device to facilitate drug trafficking crimes.

21-year-old co-defendant Jose Lainez-Zamora of Brookhaven, Georgia, was also sentenced for one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, an informant told GBI officials in August of 2020 that McCoy was looking for someone to help him smuggle "spice" into Georgia prisons.

A GBI undercover agent posed as a dealer/smuggler and communicated with McCoy through social media.

McCoy brokered a deal, and Lainez-Zamora met with the undercover agent, here he was arrested and had over one kilogram of meth and a loaded handgun on him.

A search of Lainez-Zamora's apartment turned up a half kilogram of methamphetamine and $51,920 in cash.

McCoy has a past criminal record, including three prior convictions for serious drug felonies in the Superior Court of Pickens County, Georgia.