MACON, Ga. — First Presbyterian Day School has a new Head of School, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The school said they hired John Patterson after going through about 200 candidates.

The announcement said he was unanimously elected by the Board of Trustees. He will be introduced to the school in January 2020 and will officially start working as Head of School after the 2019-2020 school year wraps up.

Patterson has served about 10 years as Head of School for Liberty Christian Academy in Virginia, overseeing nearly 2,000 students. It's the largest private school in the state.

He graduated from West Point with a bachelor of science degree in systems engineering, and has a masters in administration and supervision from Liberty University.

