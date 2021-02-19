The Georgia Department of Health reports more than 1.6 million vaccines have been administered, with 1% going to Hispanics.

MACON, Ga. — As the state of Georgia rolls out thousands of COVID-19 vaccines daily, there's still uncertainty among some Hispanics in Central Georgia.

Mexican immigrant Maria Celina Oliver says it was never a question on whether she would get the COVID-19 vaccine.



“I'm very happy and grateful because they offer magnificent attention, and I go ahead because it's good for my health,” said Oliver.

Many Hispanics and Latinos in Central Georgia have more reservations.

As of Thursday, the Georgia Department of Health reports more than 1.6 million vaccines have been administered, with close to 16,000 of those doses going to Hispanics.

That's less than 1% of the vaccines, even though the Census says Hispanics make up more than 9% of the population.



“They don't believe in this system. They think, 'If they didn't help us before, how are they going to help us now?'” said Dr. Jose Pino, a Spanish professor at Mercer University.



He said multiple things cause fear in the Hispanic community when it comes to getting vaccinated.

“Lack of access to information, lack of insurance, lack of communication. Also, immigration issues.”

Pino has been trying to connect the Hispanic community with medical resources for years. He founded the Hispanic Health Fair in 2015, and thinks this year's is more important than ever.

“We're gonna have at least three of those talks related to COVID,” Pino said.

Pino said if there's ever a time to come together, it's now.

Oliver urged her community to do their part.

“You shouldn't be afraid -- it's for your good. We don't want this to come back, we want this to end.”