MACON, Ga. — When schools closed due to COVID-19, U Create Macon Founder Charise Stephens says she wanted to find a way to keep students in her program engaged and entertained while at home.

They started virtual STEM programs, and Stephens says she even delivered kits of supplies to the students.

"We are a U Create Macon family, and we care about these kids," she said. "We want them to have the best opportunities and the best experiences. It's tough, but we're going to continue to engage them even during these tough times."

Stephens says they are also trying to get the whole community involved by posting their weekly "Learning While Growing" video series that teaches kids how to grow food, what it tastes like, and how to incorporate it in their cooking.

Another one of their many projects is a bike drive. Stephens says they're encouraging students to get out and exercise while riding around their neighborhoods. She hopes to collect enough bikes to give to all of her students who don't have one.

She says there is a waiting list for the program, but she is still looking for ways to keep other kids in the community involved through the U Create Macon Facebook page.

