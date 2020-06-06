MACON, Ga. — A Macon man and other protesters held signs near a busy road to bring awareness about Breonna Taylor on her birthday, as well other victims who have died.

Taylor was a former EMT who was killed when police shot her while executing a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night.

Derian Wilson held a sign saying, "Breonna would have been 27 years old today" on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard. He says he is protesting years of oppression and discrimination against the black community and hopes to see less injustice in the future.

"I know that I have to fight because that's what's right, and I'm not stopping until I'm heard," Wilson said.

Wilson says he is also organizing a protest in the roundabout at Tattnall Square Park on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

