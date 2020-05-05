MACON, Ga. — An employee at a north Macon Publix location has tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

According to a statement from Publix, the person works at the Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard location.

In the statement, Publix outlines what it’s doing to protect employees and shoppers from the spread of coronavirus.

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves

In April, the company confirmed the Tom Hill location in the Rivergate Shopping Center would be closing and a new location in Tobesofkee Crossing on Thomaston Road would be opening this summer.

