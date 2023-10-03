Macon Quality Inn robbed Tuesday morning, BSO asking for help identifying robber

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the armed robbery happened at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — A man robbed the Quality Inn at 4630 Chambers Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They are asking for the public's help identifying the robber.

They say it happened at around 3:45 a.m. when a masked man entered the Quality Inn and demanded money from the clerk.

According to the sheriff, it appeared the suspect had a gun.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, and then fled the scene.