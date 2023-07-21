Macon rabbi back from D.C. after hearing Israel's president address Congress

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar says she knows "Anti-Semitism is not tolerated in the state of Georgia."

MACON, Ga. — It's been 3 weeks since Macon-Bibb faith communities came together to support the members of Temple Beth Israel.

The service was held in response to Anti-Semitic demonstrations in Macon and Warner Robins. Over 900 people of different races and religious backgrounds came to spread love.

Macon rabbi Elizabeth Bahar made a trip to Washington D.C. to listen as Israel's President addressed Congress.

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, addressed a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C. He talked about topics ranging from their relationship with the U.S. to Anti-Semitic acts.

"Antisemitism is not tolerated in the state of Georgia," says Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar with Temple Beth Israel in Macon.

Bahar says that's the message she took in from Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossof. Georgia's 2 U.S. senators invited Bahar and a rabbi in Cobb County to see Israel's president address Congress.

"He recognized the growing Anti-Semitism here. He also recognized the need for both of our countries to continue to have a positive relationship," said Bahar.

Last month an anti-Jewish hate group stood outside Macon's Temple Beth Israel spreading hateful messages.

"For me, that weekend was really scary. When they first appeared I didn't know who they were," says Bahar.

That led Macon-Bibb's religious leaders to come together for a unity service, to let others know the Anti-Semitic remarks are not welcomed. Bahar says she felt a similar unity in D.C. and knows there's a gap that can be filled in Macon.

"(There is a) need to engage more collectively as a community, do more things in an interfaith way, (and) support one another," says Bahar.

The FBI reports Anti-Semitic acts are on the rise - from bomb threats to violent acts. They say in 2022, the FBI said America's Jewish people are 2.4% of the population, but Anti-Semitism accounted for 63% of reported religious hate crimes.

Two months ago, The White House released a national strategy to counter Anti-Semitic acts. One of the main points was improving safety and security for Jewish communities.