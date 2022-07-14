Macon radio station's Glory House offering free lunch, space to cool down on Fridays

The house is part of GLORY 107.9 FM/WDDO 980 AM's initiative to connect with the community.

MACON, Ga. — Apostle Vertise Rozier and Bishop Don Scott are part of the local radio station 107.9 FM/WDDO 980 AM, or “The GLORY”.

Some of their popular segments include "The Drive Time" and "High Praise at High Noon".

“Our express connection is just to connect the community through gospel,” Scott said.

The organization has set up a new way to help the community through The Glory House, which is located in the Cherokee Heights neighborhood of Macon.

“We have created what we call the Glory House,” Rozier said. “It’s like a place of refuge that’s sponsored through 107.9 WDDO."

The organization is offering 150 bagged lunches to the community on Friday starting at 11 a.m. The lunches will contain sandwiches and fruit, among other items.

They are also opening the Glory House to anyone who is dealing with the heat and doesn’t have proper air conditioning.

“They’re able to come here to watch television, listen to the radio and just have a cool place of refuge during the hot season,” Rozier said.

They plan to continue this weekly on Fridays.

"We're going to continue this as long as we can," Rozier said.

Scott emphasized that the Glory House is open not just to the homeless but to anyone who is in need.

"We always look at the homeless population but there's actually a hungry population that actually have homes but don’t have the food," Scott said, "We try to meet that need, any need in the community that we can possibly meet, we try to make sure we do that.”

The Glory House has been around for two years. The station also established the Glory Global Foundation, which is connected to their "Drive Time" segment, to meet the needs of the community.

“‘We decided because we realize that there is a lot of people that are struggling or suffering," Rozier said. "I mean gas is high, groceries are high, inflation, and so whatever part we can play in lighting people load here in the community is what we set out to do.”

In the past, the Glory House and the Glory Global Foundation has fed nursing homes, group homes, and halfway houses and well as given radios to senior centers in local neighborhoods. They are planning on taking a bus to Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove on Saturday to help residents with back-to-school shopping.

“A lot of times, you know, people are too prideful to ask and with us having a connectivity to the community, we try to reach the unrequested needs,” Scott said.

Rozier is expecting a high turnout on Friday.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of people,” Rozier said. “Even if you don't come for yourself, you may know someone in the community that needs these bagged lunches. Come and grab them, it’s called the back door Glory House. Come to the back door, grab your lunch, and get going.”

The food is first-come, first-serve basis, but Scott said that this could change with time.

“We expect that it will grow, and as it grows we will be able to meet a greater need," Scott said.

The Glory House is very important to the radio station's mission.

"We surely enjoy playing music, and we thank the community for listening," Rozier said. "But our biggest thing is to give and minister and provide for the neighborhood, the best that we can.”