Look out on the roads! Macon ranks 4th on list of cities with worst drivers

MACON, Ga. — When on the road here in Macon, watch out!

According to an analysis from research firm Consumer Affairs, Macon drivers are one of the country's most dangerous, with Macon ranking fourth on their list of cities with the "Worst Drivers in America."

"Macon drivers need improvement," Consumer Affairs wrote. "The rate of fatal crashes caused by bad driving is about double the national average, and the rate of pedestrian fatalities is over four times the national average."

Macon ranks behind Albuquerque, N.M., Baton Rouge, La. and topping the list is Memphis, Tenn., with the nation's worst drivers in the U.S.

Consumer Affairs' analysis considered several factors, and Macon ranked poorly.

They looked at car crash fatalities per 100,000 people, the number of fatalities due to positive blood alcohol content per 100,000 people, and the number of fatalities due to speeding per 100,000 people.

Consumer Affairs also looked at the number of fatal crashes due to bad driving per 100,000 people, and they defined many characteristics as "bad driving."

That includes aggressive driving, failing to yield the right of way, passing where prohibited and seven other examples of bad driving.

According to Consumer Affairs, for every 100,000 people in Macon, there are 10.2 fatal crashes caused by those bad driving characteristics. That is nearly double the national average of 5.8 fatal car crashes caused by bad driving per 100,000 people.

For every 100,000 people in Macon, 5.1 fatalities included a person with a positive blood alcohol content, which -- luckily -- is only 0.3 above the national average of 4.8.

Additionally, 12.8% of fatal accidents in Macon were linked to speeding.

In total, there were 16 fatal car crashes caused by bad driving here in Macon, the report said. On top of that, a total of 15 pedestrians were killed by drivers.

The researchers note that Macon's pedestrian fatality numbers are over four times the national average, and it has been an issue Macon has been working to address over the years.

This year, the Macon-Bibb County Commission allocated $500,000 towards pedestrian safety efforts, and the county says that speeding is the leading cause of vehicle-on-pedestrian deaths.