Macon rec center's communications and media program offers career training for teens

Teens at a Macon recreational center can now develop new skills in communications and media.

MACON, Ga. — The Teens Communications Program at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center aims to teach young people the basics and help them get a head-start on career planning and preparation.

The program is offered to teens from sixth to 12th grade.

The group meets to train in video editing, photography, and communications.

Deandre McKinney has been in the program since it started. He is now the Student Editorial Director, and he says he has learned a great deal.

"I've learned how to use the camera and other aspects of movie production and TV production," McKinney said.

Clarence Thomas Jr. is the supervisor of the rec center. He says he's proud of all the hard work everyone is putting into the program.

"Many of them had little to no experience or exposure. Yet, they are embracing this program wholeheartedly and are benefiting greatly," said Thomas.

If you are interested in getting your child into the program, It is free of charge. No equipment or experience is needed.