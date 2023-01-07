Fun in the sun! Macon recreation pools open for the summer

MACON, Ga. — In Bibb County on Saturday, families and friends are staying cool by swimming at the pool at Delores A. Brooks Recreation center.
This comes after many of the pools were closed because they didn't have enough lifeguards.
According to Bibb Recreation Department director Robert Walker, they worked with a new company to hire more lifeguards.
Other pools that are open include Rosa Taylor Memorial and the ones at South Bibb Recreation Complex.
Dozens came out to enjoy the hot summer day with their friends and families and have some summer fun.
"It's fun because you get to see friends, because during the summertime in school. Like when you are in school, you get to see all your friends & then when summer is over you can't see none of your friends, until you go swim. It's fun to be at the pool because you get to cool off, you can enjoy yourself, and you get to meet new people," said Ta’myia Paster and Amiya Glover, who were swimming with their friends.
To swim at the pools, it costs 1 dollar per person.
Delores A. Brooks and South Bibb Recreation Center pools are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.