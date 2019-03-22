Mike Gruber travels to Macon once a month to fly out of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, hoping to hit big in blackjack.

"We're all going to gamble. Everybody on the flight is excited on the way there and disappointed on the way home," said Gruber.

RELATED: Bibb County asking feds for $18 million to continue Contour flights

Sun Country Airlines offering all-inclusive casino trips, transportation, hotel stay, and free drinks, according to Gruber.

There are two different airlines that fly out of the airport, Contour and Sun Country Airlines.

Contour's Baltimore-Washington flight started two years ago and is still going strong, thanks to federal funding.

Contour's Tampa flight started in December as a seasonal flight that ended in February.

Sun Country Airlines is offering vacation packages to Laughlin, Nevada a few times a year and a monthly flight to Gulfport, Mississippi.

Former Mayor C. Jack Ellis says he flies out of the airport at least once a month.

"It was like a shell of what it is now -- we spent almost $9 million here," said Ellis.

Ellis says the airport has come a long way after Delta Airlines left in 2007.

Gruber says the airport is pulling people into area.

"Macon doesn't realize, but there are people on this flight from the Atlanta area, above Atlanta, and Athens," said Gruber.

Gruber is one of the more than 22,000 passengers flown out of the airport last year.

RELATED: WATCH: Inaugural flight from Macon to Tampa takes off

Erik D'Leon, airport manager, says the casino flights with over 100 seats sell out and they're working with Contour to find other cities to fly to next.

Contour Airlines receives a nearly $4.7 million subsidy each year from the federal government.

That subsidy ends in July, but D'Leon says they've already filed to receive that same subsidy for another 4 years.