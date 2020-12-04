MACON, Ga. — Dr. Mary Stenson was found dead in a Macon house fire last week. Now her family members and church community are remembering her.

For the Stenson family, this weekend will feel a bit different.

Judge Mary Scriven is the District Judge of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She's also the daughter of the late Marshell and Mary Stenson.

RELATED: Woman found dead in Thomaston Road house fire identified

"Easter was probably my mom's favorite holiday," Scriven said. "She loved Easter. She loved buying us all new Easter clothes to wear, and I had Easter hats. When she didn't buy our Easter outfits, she made my Easter dresses."

Growing up as the only girl in a home with three brothers, Scriven was close with her mother, who taught her how to cook.

"She was just a super fun-loving, quick-witted individual," Scriven remembered.

Her mother also worked hard outside the home as a registered nurse.

"She just had to take an exam to keep her nursing license active, and she did it online at age 84, and got her certification renewed in January this year," Scrivin said.

Stenson also served as first lady of Saint Luke Baptist Church in Macon for over 40 years until her husband passed in 2013.

Just this past February for Black History Month, the church honored Stenson for her role as a community leader and also an active member of the church.

"We honored her as she is the first African American to graduate from Tift College School of Nursing, but she was also the first African American Director of Education for Navicent Health," said Pastor Jarvis Adsise.

He says he only knew Stenson for two years, but she made a lasting impression.

"She would come to church, we could feel her presence, we felt like we were safe, we felt like the mother of the church was present with us," said Adside.

Adside says the family is planning a small gathering to honor Stenson's life, but the church does plan to do something bigger after the pandemic is over.

RELATED: 'It was tangible': Perry Fire Department treats dozens of potential COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Fire damages four homes Friday near downtown Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.