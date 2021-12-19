'Oh, she would sing tears from your eyes': Macon remembers hit-and-run victim

"This is one of her dreams that she wanted to do. We decided to finish the album and make her dream come true," husband Ricky Patterson said.

MACON, Ga. — A teacher at Weaver Middle School died last summer in a hit-and-run. Valeria Patterson was only 51-years-old when she was killed.

Her family and friends kept her dreams alive by releasing her gospel album.

Valeria's husband of for more than 25 years, Ricky Patterson, had front row seats to his wife's passion for singing.

"This is one of her dreams that she wanted to do. We decided to finish the album and make her dream come true," he said.

Valeria traveled across Central Georgia to sing for different churches. Patreana Warren, Valeria's cousin, spent time listening as a fan and even performing with her.

"And to watch her there was such a glow. When she sung you could tell she was feeling what she sung. She would get up there and all of a sudden, your feet go to moving. All the weight she was carrying it just gone, and you knew that 'oh it's going to be all right,'" Warren said.

Another one of Valeria's passions included teaching children. She taught all levels including Sunday School, and worked for Central Georgia Technical College before teaching at Weaver Middle.

"Children that would think the least of themselves because they quote 'not as smart as everybody else' or 'not able to do as others.' She always made them feel big, like look you can do this," Warren said.

Lula Williams, one of Valeria's six siblings, remembers her for the spirituality she says God gave her.

"Oh, she would sing tears from your eyes, and her dream came true even though she's not here to hear it or see it. But, I believe her spirit is with us today," Williams said.

The CD is entitled "Courageous" and family say even though Valeria couldn't be there in person to see her dream come true they know she was there in spirit.