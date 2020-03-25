MACON, Ga. — A Macon restaurant is offering free lunches to kids until schools reopen.

305 Seafood & Wings announced Tuesday the restaurant will provide a free meal to children from noon to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public schools to be closed at least through the end of March due to coronavirus.

Kids must be present to receive a free lunch from the Macon restaurant, and the food will be served through the drive-thru window.

The restaurant is located at 701 Eisenhower Parkway.

For more information, contact 305 Seafood & Wings at (478)259-7136.

