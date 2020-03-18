MACON, Ga. — On Monday, the Trump administration advised people not to eat out.

"Avoid eating and drinking in bars and restaurants and public food courts," Trump said in a press conference.

Several restaurants in Macon have already shifted to delivery or curbside pick up only.

Despite that advisory, a Macon restaurant is saying "Stop the Virus Hype."

Growler USA Macon posted an event on Facebook, inviting people to drink a beer and enjoy a meal, which instantly got a lot of traction online, mostly from people calling the business out.

However, the event listing was taken down.

13WMAZ spoke to one of the owners on the phone. He claims it was an advertisement company that posted it.

However, he wouldn't say what advertisement company that was. He said they are no longer doing business with the company.

"It's important to maintain awareness during the situation… don't completely ignore, but don't get overzealous and panicky," said Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

Hokanson said this restaurant and others need to listen to what the Georgia Department of Health and CDC is advising.

"I'm not going to limit the speech of anybody, but it's important to listen to those that are vetted for particular information when it comes to health issues like this," Hokanson said.

The North Central Health District is advising people who are at risk, age 60 and older, and those that have certain medical conditions to not go out to eat.

Hokanson said they're advising restaurants to take measures to limit the amount of people in the restaurant.

Hokanson said the health district is recommending restaurants follow guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting with EPA-approved products that fight COVID-19.

The owner of Growler USA Macon says they took two days this week to disinfect and they reopened on Wednesday. He also apologized for the restaurant posting the event.

In a statement to us, Dave Shaw, the CEO of Growler USA, wrote that the owners of their Macon pub made an error in judgment by making the post. He wrote, "We have addressed this situation with them directly."

FULL STATEMENT FROM DAVE SHAW, GROWLER USA CEO:

"At Growler USA, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our guests. Unfortunately, it came to our attention that the owners of our Macon, GA pub location made an error in judgment by promoting an event that is not consistent with our corporate stance on this subject. We have addressed this situation with them directly and the proposed event has been cancelled. While we are facing unimaginable challenges in the restaurant industry at this time, rest assured that Growler USA is taking all of the proper precautions that have been outlined by local, state, and federal authorities. We are keeping everyone throughout the nation in our thoughts during this challenging time."

