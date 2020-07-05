MACON, Ga. — There were lots of smiles and virtual hugs at the Gables at Wolf Creek this week.

Residents at the retirement community took advantage of the sunny weather to hold a parade.

Some walked while some cruised on their golf carts, but everyone was making noise to show love for their neighbors.

All of the residents received a pair of silly socks to wear for the parade.

“We stand together no matter what,” said activity director Ronelle Erhardt. “We may be trapped inside, but together we will get through this and we do this to let them know that they’re there for us, and we’re there for them.”

Erhardt says they have been planning activities every week to keep their residents engaged during the shelter-in-place restrictions.

The Gables at Wolf Creek is a cottage retirement community located on Forsyth Road in Macon.

