MACON, Ga. — A prominent Macon reverend has passed away.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Ronald Terry died on Friday.

Local leaders in the county are remembering Terry's life and legacy.

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, Terry died after battling a long battle with an illness.

He says Terry served as a Chaplin for the Macon Police Department and the sheriff's office more than 20 years.

"He's legendary," Davis said.

Davis remembers Terry as a man of God and a pillar of the community.

"We certainly mourn his loss and certainly remember his contributions to our community," he said.

Davis says Terry once helped deescalate a hostage situation at the Macon Mall.

"I was there," Davis said. "That was back in, I believe, July of '93."

A man ran into the mall, went into a store, and held a woman hostage for hours.

Terry went inside and talked the man out of the situation.

"He was very present and very much involved in helping resolve that situation," Davis said. "He was very perceptive of what that individual that was holding the hostage needed."

Davis says that was a "shining moment for Reverend Terry and his commitment to the community."

Terry was a man that put himself into harms way for others, Davis says.

"He would not hesitate to be there on the front lines to help the people he was ministering to," Davis said.

