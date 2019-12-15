MACON, Ga. — A suspect is on the run after he robbed a Macon beauty supply store at gunpoint Sunday.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened at Pretty Girl Beauty Supply on Eisenhower Parkway around 1:34 p.m.

The release said it was reported a man went into the store with a silver gun. He demanded money from the clerk and fled after getting it.

The suspect is described as a man in a black hoodie and blue jeans, wearing a black mask to cover his face, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

