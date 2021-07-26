Macon-Bibb rolls on to second round of demolitions

The county says it plans to tear down 40 houses in this wave

MACON, Ga. — The city of Macon is continuing its fight on blighted houses.

On Monday, the city began its second round of demolitions of blighted houses. Crews tore down three houses in east Macon on Worsham Avenue, Crescent Avenue and Green Street.

Mayor Lester Miller says it comes after their first round, which saw 30 houses demolished in 30 days.

Miller says tearing down blighted homes will help lower crime in the area.

“We've seen in these houses… we've seen stolen property, evidence of drugs, gang signs, gang paraphernalia in there, so I think it does show the community that we're stepping up, and I think it's going to help them keep their area clean themselves. But we're also going to rebuild,” said Miller.

Macon-Bibb plans to tear down 40 houses in the second round of demolitions.