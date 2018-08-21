The Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia says they received a grant of $4 million from AbbVie, a pharmaceutical research and development company, to expand their building on Monday.

The building expansion will help the Ronald McDonald House double its capacity in order to house more families of children with serious illnesses.

Bonnie Hopkins, president and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House in Macon, says they are 'excited' and 'extremely blessed' to be one of 32 chapters across the country receiving donations from AbbVie.

Hopkins says with the new expansion, they'll be going from 13 rooms to around 25 or 26 rooms.

AbbVie donated $100 million total to Ronald McDonald House Charities nationwide. From their donations, Ronald McDonald houses across the country will gain 600 new rooms total.

Hopkins says while $4 million was a generous gift, they will still be out in the communities raising an additional $1.5 million for the building and future programs.

Construction for the building expansion will begin in the fall and be completed by the end of 2019.

