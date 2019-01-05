MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, roofing CEO Melvin Kruger had more than the standard birthday celebration.

For his 90th, Kruger got to remove the first shingle from the roof of Navicent Health's retirement community Carlyle Place.

"I've taken shingles off before," says Kruger. "It's been our business for 67 years. We're now in our fifth generation and I'm very proud of them."

Kruger has been working at his family owned roofing company, L.E. Schwartz & Son since 1952. Schwartz & Son will be completely replacing Carlyle's current roof.

"It's a long-term relationship that we continue to enjoy and we appreciate it every day," says Kruger.

After pulling his shingle, Kruger enjoyed some birthday cake with friends and family in Carlyle Place's lobby.

"I don't know a lot of people that get to celebrate their 90th birthday this way," says Kruger. "I'm very fortunate to have a wonderful family, friends, and colleagues in business as well as friends out here in Carlyle. It's been an amazing situation."