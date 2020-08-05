MACON, Ga. — On Friday, a group of people gathered at Amerson Park to run in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick back in February.

Rachelle Wilson says she normally runs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but this time, it meant something.

"There's something about just re-sharing it that feels empty sometimes and feels like it's just not enough," Wilson said. "I was struggling with how to be an ally and how to be supportive in a way that's actually meaningful."

Wilson was one of a dozen people who took part in the '#WeRunWithMaud' event, organized by Carl Myers.

"When I heard the news I was devastated and I just wanted to give back any way I can and bring the community together for positivity," Myers said.

Andrea Glover was also a participant. She says the event was successful.

"I'm an athletic individual, I believe in just taking care of my body and my mind and my spirit and I run every day in my neighborhood," Clover said.

Glover says Arbery's death hits close to home for her because she has a 19-year-old nephew. She is also an educator who works with young men in the community.

"So it feels like somebody in my family. It feels like it could've been somebody in my family, but that person feels like a part of me as well. So that's how I really look at that aspect," she said.

The group ran, jogged, and walked about two and a half miles, even in the rain.

RELATED: What we know about Gregory and Travis McMichael and the Ahmaud Arbery case

RELATED: No bond set for Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael in first appearance on murder charges in Ahmaud Arbery death

RELATED: President Trump calls video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting 'very, very disturbing'