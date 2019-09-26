MACON, Ga. — Growing up in Macon, Gerri McCord says the story and accomplishments of Ruth Hartley Mosley were common knowledge amongst the community.

Now as the executive director of Mosley's home, she's working tirelessly to make sure that legacy is preserved. "She was just someone to be admired," she says.

McCord grew up in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Macon.

Through the years, she's learned about the life of Ruth Hartley Mosley, a black nurse, entrepreneur, and civil rights activist.

"She gave up her job in Milledgeville and moved to Macon to set up a home for her husband and her stepson," McCord says.

The home sits at 626 Spring Street and has since been turned into a women's center, and now over 100 years old, the house needs some work.

McCord says between needing new hardwood floors, new windows, and some structural repairs, winning part of a $2 million grant to restore and preserve the home would be helpful.

"We have a saying here, 'Celebrating a legend, preserving a legacy,'" she says.

This women's center is one of 20 places chosen nationwide by a "Vote Your Main Street" contest.

For the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women's Center to win, NewTown Macon says the community needs to vote.

"It's just another way to reinforce how important it is to preserve these places to be sure people understand who came before us in Macon and what they did in this community and how we can progress," says Emily Hopkins with NewTown Macon.

You can vote in person for the Mosley Women's Center this Sunday at 2 p.m. at High Street Park.

You can also vote online here. Voting lasts until October 29, and you can vote up to five times per day.

