Macon salon for kids opens on Mercer University Drive

The salon offers hair and nail services for kids ages 3 to 13.

MACON, Ga. — A salon is now open in Macon with the hopes of serving kids ages 3 to 13.

Royal Riches Kids Nail Salon and Spa opened up on January 3. Owner Brittany Richardson says it was a passion of hers to open a salon just for children.

"I just want them to have somewhere to get pampered and enjoy themselves," she said.

The salon offers both hair and nail services, and more.

Richardson says she wanted a place where kids could be treated like adults.

"The fact that they come in here and they get to get pampered, and get to feel the same way the adults feel when they go get pampered... they love it," she said.

Richardson has daily specials during the week starting with 'Mani Monday' and going all the way to 'BFF Friday.'

If you want to know more or book an appointment, you can call the salon at 478-254-2728.