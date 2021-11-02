Macon salon worker starts making beauty boxes to help her family during the pandemic

When Jenny Rosalyn and her husband both found their jobs shut down during the pandemic, she decided to pivot for a paycheck

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has required many of us to adapt to change. Jenny Rosalyn works at a Macon salon, which shut down during the pandemic.

To help support her family, she got creative and started assembling a monthly beauty box for her clients.

"Salons were one of the first things to be shut down and we were all really nervous, along with schools. My husband was working at a school at the time," she said.

With two children -- 10-year-old Sonny and 5-year-old Baker -- life quickly got scary.

When Rosalyn and her husband both found their jobs shut down during the pandemic, she decided to pivot for a paycheck, doing something she was passionate about to make it through.

"Yeah we definitely had a couple of sleepless nights, lots of pacing around the living room trying to figure out what the news was going to say next and what we needed to do to bring in cash," she said.

Rosalyn got on Facebook and saw other folks in her position started creating spa 'to-go' beauty boxes, and she already had the overhead.

"I just felt this is what I knew I had a passion for," she said.

Financial advisor Sherri Goss says that's the key to a side gig.

"Because it needs to be something you enjoy or you're not going to do much of it," said Goss. "I see people all the time that I know could write a book, they're so talented because of the jobs they've had over their whole careers."

Rosalyn sold about 60 boxes for Mother's Day, which brought in about $6,000. The family's dining room table is now a business office full of all kinds of products.

She's now back at work, but the spa to-go beauty box business is still booming.

"I'd like to keep on track to do 10 a month, but if it went up from there I wouldn't be upset," Rosalyn said.

Because COVID-19 isn't in the history books just yet, a little extra income can make things brighter.

"It definitely got us through some darker days of not having anything at all," Rosalyn said.

She says she's helping other local business owners with a side gig by using their products like bath bombs and bath dust made right here in Central Georgia.

There are resources out there if you want to take the leap and start your own business. The Small Business Administration has a few courses you can take online to help mould your new business!