Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center

They'll need to raise more than $15,000.

MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks, and they can't afford to fix it.

Sergeant Melissa White, the Corps Administrator, says they got a quote for the repairs: $16,000. They've only been able to raise $500 so far.

The Salvation Army says the dormitory holds 82 men, and the cooling center is open during the daytime to people without working A/C.

"Think about the seniors and those folks who are at the disadvantage of not being able to be cooled off right now. It's something we take for granted, really, in our homes and cars," White said.

White says that the Salvation Army nationally doesn't raise funds for the local chapters, meaning the Macon Salvation Army will have to raise all of the money locally to get it fixed.