Due to COVID-19 protocols, members stayed and their cars as they won prizes for the bingo games

MACON, Georgia — Members of the Elaine Lucas Senior Center began their day with a fun game of car bingo Wednesday.

Even with COVID-19, the center wanted to provide a day of fun and laughter for their senior community through a game of bingo.

The group put their own spin on the game by having the residents stay in their cars so they could social distance.

Prizes and gift bags were given to the winners as they honked their car horns to indicate that they had made the bingo on the boards.

Center Supervisor Andrea Lee says she wanted to et the seniors know they are still loved and cherished.

"Despite COVID-19, we still want to provide fellowship and let our seniors know that we still care," Lee said. "We still think about them, we still love them, we miss them, and we still want to provide some form of any activity which is in a safe environment., which providing car bingo has been a great opportunity for us."