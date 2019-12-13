MACON, Ga. — For over a month, dozens of customers of James Shoe Shop on Pio Nono Avenue say they've tried to pick up their shoes, but had no luck.

"I came last Friday, the Friday before that I came, and I live in Byron so I'm driving all over town trying to find them," Melvin Murphy said.

Mari Gil says she's brought her shoes here since she moved to Macon in 1993, and has never had problems. Even after Lena Bivins took over as the business owner four years ago.

"This is my third time coming here to pick it up and its been closed, so I figured maybe she was out to lunch and I just came at the wrong time," Gil said.

A sign on the door says, 'closed for today, opened back up Friday,' but customers say they've seen this sign for weeks. At this point, they are frustrated.

"I'd like to have my shoes back and I paid a $20 deposit on them. If you haven't finished the shoe, just let me have the shoe and I can take it some place else," Murphy said.

On Monday, notes with messages, names, and phone numbers were taped on the door.

Sandra Barbour says she is still waiting to get two pairs of high heels back.

"They're nice shoes and I wouldn't have brought them up here to get them fixed if I didn't wear them," Barbour said.

Gil wants her pair of expensive heels, whether they are fixed or not.

"I'm worried about the pair of shoes I have in there. They're a very nice pair of shoes and I don't want to lose them," she said.

13WMAZ reached out to Lena Bivins, who owns the business, but not the building. She has not responded.

We also spoke to real estate agent Hal Harper, who says the owner is trying to sell the building.

