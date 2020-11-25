Downtown Macon shoe store plans Black Friday sneaker convention

The event is on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Late Nite Macon on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

MACON, Ga. — The owners of a downtown Macon shoe store are bringing a sneaker convention to the area this Friday.

Solomon Sands Jr. and his twin brother Shannon Sands, the owners of Global Sole, are holding Sole Con sneaker convention at Late Nite on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard on Black Friday.

Solomon says there will be around 12 shoe vendors there from all over the Southeast region.

“They are shoe companies and people that are into shoes. They’re coming from all over the southeast,” he said. “They’re going to be showcasing their sneaker collection.”

He says there will be hundreds of shoes available for people to trade and buy. People can even sell their brand name sneakers, like Jordan, Nike, and Adidas.

“Definitely a lot for the people who are coming in to buy, sell, and trade, it will be a lot of shoes there for them to pick out,” he said.

Solomon says he’s excited to bring an event centered around “sneaker culture” to Central Georgia.

“We just want to give all of middle Georgia something to be excited about and to be able to come see some sneakers that they’ve never seen before," he said.

He says he’s hoping that people in the community who have never experienced an event like this before decide to come out.

“Global Sole and the Sneakertwinz, we’ve been doing this for a long, long time, and it’s just something that we look forward to doing in our community always,” Solomon said.