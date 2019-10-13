MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times Saturday morning.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where the victim was taken to by car.

Leading up to the shooting, it was reported a 27-year-old man was at a party on Thomas Street.

He and an unknown suspect got into an altercation, and the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting just after 4:25 a.m.

A friend of the 27-year-old man transported him to the hospital after everyone left the party.

He is listed in stable condition at this time.

Investigators are asking for help in locating a person of interest in the shooting, 37-year-old Antonio Marquez Chapman.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

