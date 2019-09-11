MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are still looking for the man who shot Shakema and Korri Dickson. The sheriff's office named one suspect. Then, they announced he was not the murderer.

Instead, Davis said their original suspect, Darrell Dexter Solomon, and the unknown suspect had a shootout at the victim's home. The bullets that killed Shakema and injured Korri were from the suspect's gun.

Now, they're looking for the unknown man, leading some people to ask: what went wrong?

It all began before 1 p.m. Thursday when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting on Pio Nono Circle.

"I was standing in the doorway of where I work and I heard shots. It sounded like a cannon went off, at least 20 shots or better. I told myself if those shots hit someone, I know they're dead," said Jacqueline Anthony.

When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and her 2-year-old daughter Korri, both with critical gunshot wounds.

At about 3 p.m., Dickson died. Korri was in stable condition Thursday evening.

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt for 19-year-old Derrell Dexter Solomon after they received tips that he and Dickson had an argument and that Solomon left the scene.

Now, the Sheriff's Office says Solomon is no longer the person of interest.

"Once investigators got to the resident we realized there were two different types of weapons used. There was an AR-15 weapon, a 223, and a 9mm. Both victims were struck by the 9mm," Sheriff David Davis said.

Davis says they believe the unknown suspect used the 9mm. He says Solomon left the scene carrying an AR-15.

"He was running away from the scene carrying the weapon, so you can see how people seeing that would think he may be the prime suspect," Davis said. "But as the day wore on, it became evident it was different."

Now, they're looking for the man who was last seen running away in a grey hoodie.

Davis says they have not identified the other shooter.

Dickson died trying to protect her daughter from the bullets. Davis says this is a tragedy.

"A 2-year-old child that was tragically-injured, and her mama was killed, all for some beef, some personal situation that may have transpired between two people," Davis said. "She was just caught in the middle at a bad place at a bad time."

The shooting is still under investigation. There are still so many unanswered questions in addition to who the actual murderer is.

If you have more information regarding the shooting, Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks you contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

