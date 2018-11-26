If Black Friday wasn't your 'thing,' then Cyber Monday is back, and it's a chance to do some shopping right at home.

Sites like Amazon and stores like Wal-Mart have been sending out e-mails for weeks, and they are working.

Shellie Ramirez is new to Georgia, but she says she's a pro at online shopping. She loves the convenience and not having to deal with old-school stores.

"I'm limited by store hours, and not to mention the lines. I want to be a patient person, and I pray for that, but I'm not that patient," said Ramirez.

She found a selfie stick from Amazon, but now she's looking for a deal on a winter necessity.

"I need a winter coat, because Georgia winters are very brisk I hear, so this jean jacket isn't going to cut it," Ramirez said.

Chloe Thompson is a law student at Mercer. She says the Cyber Monday deals are a distraction for her.

"I'm here, and I'm supposed to be studying for finals, but then I get in my zone with coffee, and I got everything set up so I'm like, 'let me check a couple websites to make sure there's nothing that's so great that I couldn't pass up,' and I end up shopping the whole time instead of working on finals," said Thompson.

But she still made sure to rack up on a few deals.

"American Eagle, I love shopping there. They have 50 percent off deals right now, which is amazing, so I've gotten some cardigans and cute belts," Thompson said. "And then Amazon, their Cyber Monday deals are insane, so I'm looking at getting a Firestick, and I got an Alexa."

Cyber Monday is almost over, but there's still plenty of time left to shop with no waits, no lines and most of all, awesome deals.

© 2018 WMAZ