Macon shredding event helps people get rid of documents in a COVID friendly way

MACON, Ga. — We all have documents around the house we might not need anymore, but can't find the time to get rid of them.
Well, Saturday, people had the chance to take advantage of Shred Day.
It was hosted by the Better Business Bureau at Goodwill in West Macon on Eisenhower Parkway.
To keep everyone safe, participants put documents they wanted shredded in the back of their cars.
Dozens of people came out to the event, and the organizer says this is just one step you can take to stay safe.
"It's important to keep all of your secured documents out of the hands of whoever you can keep them out of. The less people got access to your personal information, the better off you are," said Mitchell Tanner.