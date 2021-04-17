Macon shredding event helps people get rid of documents in a COVID friendly way

There isn't a shred of evidence left.

MACON, Ga. — We all have documents around the house we might not need anymore, but can't find the time to get rid of them.

Well, Saturday, people had the chance to take advantage of Shred Day.

It was hosted by the Better Business Bureau at Goodwill in West Macon on Eisenhower Parkway.

To keep everyone safe, participants put documents they wanted shredded in the back of their cars.

Dozens of people came out to the event, and the organizer says this is just one step you can take to stay safe.