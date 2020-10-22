Macon 'Slay & Shop' beauty event to celebrate women battling breast cancer

There will be several giveaways and a free "sway bag" for survivors. Several beauty services will be on hand and refreshments will be available.

MACON, Ga. — Organizations around Central Georgia are putting together events to celebrate breast cancer survivors and remember those who lost the fight.

On Friday, Operation Slay Cancer will host a breast cancer beauty event for survivors at the Macon Indoor Flea Market on Eisenhower Parkway.

Organizer Shania Chambliss said, "Healing for me, I think it starts from the outside, and when you look in the mirror, you should feel empowered -- it doesn't matter what's going on in your life."