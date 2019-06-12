MACON, Ga. — The holiday season is upon us and some Central Georgians are already in the giving spirit. If you're also in the mood to give back, the Socks for Seniors drive needs your help.

The drive, hosted by Alice's Place Adult Day Care, wants people to give them new pairs of men's crew socks.

At the end of the week-long drive, Alice's Place will give donations to 3 Central Georgia nursing homes.

"Socks are very needed," says Alice's Place owner Patricia Duncan. "People in nursing homes sometimes get a little overlooked. We just want everybody to wake up to warm feet."

Duncan has hosted the Socks for Seniors drive previously, but this is the first time it's been hosted through Alice's Place.

The adult day care focuses on providing care for the elderly and improving the emotional and physical well-being of clients.

"We just want people to help," says Duncan. "It's not me today, but it could be me tomorrow, so we're just asking to give socks. If you can't afford but one pair, just bring that pair of socks by."

If you would like to donate to Seniors for Socks, you can drop them off at Alice's Place at 3780 Napier Avenue or call them at 478-254-7171.

You can also donate money to the drive through CashApp with the name @alice3780.

Alice's Place Adult Day Care is open from 7:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive lasts until December 13.

