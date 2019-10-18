MACON, Ga. — It's October and which means we're a little closer to Halloween, but for some, things got a little spooky Thursday night.

At the Historic Riverside Cemetery, people from across Central Georgia got the chance to go on the Spirits in October tour.

Several guests were taken on a guided walking tour with actors representing spirits of some of Macon's most-fascinating characters. It's a unique way to keep the stories of Macon alive.

Rick Pape, who has paid a visit in recent years, says you can expect to learn a lot.

"It's an enjoyable thing that we look forward to every fall. We noticed that someone's going to be playing Duane Allman -- tonight is October 17, and that was his last performance before he died," said Pape.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and free for children 5 and under.

The Spirits in October tour at Riverside Cemetery will run again Friday night. According to their Facebook Page, if you purchased tickets for Saturday night, you will be given the opportunity to use that ticket for another night due to possible severe weather conditions.

