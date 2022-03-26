Macon spring break camp merges fun and learning

MACON, Ga. — Some children spent spring break getting even more prepared to succeed in school.
Macon organizations Fathers Among Men and Project 32 came came together to create a youth symposium Friday.
While at the symposium, students concentrated on school/work conflict resolution skills.
Leaders say the program is all about education and keeping kids safe.
"We get them together, keep them in that school environment so when they go back, they haven't lost anything, but also, get them out of the streets, give them something productive to do, and let the parents know that there are people in the community that care and want to see the kids do more than just walk around the streets and do nothing all day," said Project 32 President Joseph Mann.
Fathers Among Men and Project 32 are planning more events at Macon Harvest Cathedral soon.