Macon staple Sid's reopens with new look after being closed during pandemic

Sid's on Forsyth Street is ready to welcome old and new customers back -- with a new look!

MACON, Ga. — Sid's Sandwich Shop in Macon is back and better than ever! After being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the popular restaurant is now opening its doors again.

Owner Bob Berg says it's been a long time coming.

"We've been here for 40 years now... We know a lot of our customers, they're personal friends," he said. "We're looking forward to it."

Sid's will officially reopen Thursday, July 8. If you've never been, they're famous for their homemade chicken salad, spreads, sandwiches, and deli meat.

Berg says he can't wait to see old friends again.

"We've developed a lot of friendships," he said. "It's like having a little bit of a party every day for your friends."

The pandemic hit the restaurant business hard, and Sid's had to close down just like everyone else. When it was time for places to start opening again, they couldn't find staff.

But it's not all bad. While closed, the restaurant remodeled. Nothing too fancy, and you can still find the signature historical items hanging on the walls.

If you drop by, you'll see new awnings, signage, carpet, paint and most importantly -- new bathrooms.

Berg says he's ready to serve the community, and that he hopes both old and new customers come flooding in for the reopening.

"We try to be friendly, we try to be economic, fast and tasty," he said.

Staff will wear masks, and Berg says they've all been vaccinated.

"I feel pretty safe, otherwise we wouldn't be opening," he said.