MACON, Ga. — If you are an entrepreneur, you already know starting up a business requires a lot of work and money, but Macon Startup Week hopes to make that process a little easier with free workshops this week.

"I did not have a plan in place when I started," Ariane Parham said.

Parham says starting his business wasn't easy.

"I hit a number of roadblocks financially, technology-wise, even though I am in tech," Parham said.

He conquered those roadblocks while starting HamTech Solutions back in 2013.

"We are a health IT and web design firm, so we service a number of health providers, small business, and non-profits," Parham said.

Through the years Parham credits Macon Startup Week with helping his business thrive.

"One of the biggest things I gain from that is relationships, and so a number of the people, entrepreneurs that I have met in 2017, I still have relationships with them, and they have actually helped me with my business as well," Parham said.

Monday through Friday of this week entrepreneurs can attend workshops and mixers to help make their business dreams reality.

"Also, we have Dr. Vernard Hodges who is going to be our keynote speaker on Friday. We also have SCORE. SCORE is also collaborating with us this year on Thursday, to do the fourth annual Women's Entrepreneur Conference," Christele Parham said.

Most of the events are free with a 'lunch and learn' happening every day this week.

"People around you are talking to you based on their experiences, or people from different stages of business; they are able to come down and talk to you," Christele Parham said.

So make sure you have your elevator pitch ready, because you might be the next Bill Gates in the making.

"You know things are great, I am a billion-dollar company," Parham said jokingly.

Macon Startup Week is September 23 through 27. Click here for a full schedule and to sign up.

