MACON, Ga. — Cans, boxes, and bags of food all slowly filled up bins on Wednesday.

With donations come helping hands of all ages.

Ben Baxley is a student at Stratford Academy. He spent his Wednesday morning volunteering with classmates.

"We've gotten a lot of cans today, we've already loaded some up," he says.

Baxley says he and a handful of classmates were out to volunteer as part of a junior retreat for school.

"Proteins, grains, canned fruits and vegetables, kid-friendly items, and baby products -- it's a great cause," says Baxley.

He feels good knowing his hard work, and heavy lifting, will pay off for families across Central Georgia. "Especially the holidays, people should be together with their family and friends. It's just a time for people and families to be together."

For workers and volunteers with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, events like these are the highlight of their time.

"When people are getting help, let's take that stigma away because if you need help, all you have to do is call," says Tom Wilson, an employee with the food bank.

By the end of the night, there will be enough food to feed hundreds of families for the holidays.

