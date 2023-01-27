Macon Subway employee gets job back after being held at gunpoint during robbery, says manager lied

Hunter called 13WMAZ telling us the Subway corporation will be relocating her.

MACON, Ga. — Samyell Hunter called 13WMAZ reporter Kamilah Williams earlier Friday evening with good news -- she will be working at Subway again but at a different location.

Hunter was told by the manager at the Subway on Forsyth Road that she was fired. However, she received a call from Subway's Head of Operation telling her she should not have been left by herself so early and they were told Hunter quit when she didn't.

Hunter was involved in a commercial armed robbery at the Subway on Forsyth on Wednesday, January 18. Two men in ski masks came into the store, jumped over the counter, and demanded Hunter give them money. They pointed a gun at Hunter, took about $100, and left. Hunter immediately called 911.

Hunter requested she not work alone during her next night shift which was two days later. The manager told Hunter someone was coming to work with her but no one showed up. Hunter closed the store almost 5 hours early, fearing for her safety. She informed her manager that she did not feel safe. When Hunter called about the new work schedule, the manager told her she was fired.

However, that was not the case. Subway's corporate office, reinstated her position and told her she will be moving to a different Subway location and there will be an internal investigation at the Subway on Forsyth Road.