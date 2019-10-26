MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., an employee was in the back storeroom when an armed suspect came into the store.

The employee noticed the suspect standing near the counter, and when they walked toward him, the suspect demanded cash. Once he got an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

