Thursday marked the last day of camp for more than 100 Bibb County students and camp leadership say the virtual camp was a success.

MACON, Ga. — When COVID-19 shut down schools and businesses back in March, Camp Zion says they already had a full itinerary planned for campers, but instead of cancelling, they decided to move everything virtually.

"We changed. We did everything that we did in house, we did it virtually. Was it a lot more work? Yes," executive director of the Next Level Community Development Center Lakesia Toomer says.

She said moving Camp Zion online was a virtual effort but she knew the teachers and students would be up for the challenge.

"This group of educators and life coaches and administrators pulled together and built a program that allowed us to serve 141 students this summer," says Toomer.

Toomer says out of the 141, half of them were middle- and high-schoolers. The free camp accepts kids from ages five to 18 and the counselors say it gets better every year.

Counselor Jermila Slocumb says, "As an educator, you have to deal with change all the time and we teach the children the same thing."

Slocumb is just one person who keeps returning. Another is 11-year-old camper Ky'erre Harvey who has been with the camp for seven years.

"My favorite lessons were STEM and mental health awareness," he says.

Toomer says in the case that students do have to go back to virtual schooling at any point next year, the students from Camp Zion will be ahead of the curve.

To end the camp, there will be a parade at Bibb Mt. Zion Church on Friday evening.

